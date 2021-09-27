Instagram hits pause on kids version of app

Instagram hits pause on kids version of app

US lawmakers and advocacy groups have opposed the launch of 'Instagram Kids', urging the social media giant to drop its plans

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Sep 27 2021, 19:08 ist
  • updated: Sep 27 2021, 19:08 ist
Logos of social media giant Instagram. Credit: AFP File Photo

Instagram is pausing work on a version for children younger than 13, called "Instagram Kids", the Facebook Inc-owned photo sharing app said on Monday.

US lawmakers and advocacy groups have opposed the launch of "Instagram Kids", urging the social media giant to drop its plans and stating that it had failed to "make meaningful commitments to protecting kids online."

Also Read | How Instagram has been bad for teenagers

"We believe building 'Instagram Kids' is the right thing to do, but we're pausing the work," Instagram said in a blog post, adding it would continue building on its parental supervision tools.

"The reality is that kids are already online, and we believe that developing age-appropriate experiences designed specifically for them is far better for parents than where we are today."

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Instagram
Technology News

What's Brewing

In Pics | Bharat Bandh observed against three farm laws

In Pics | Bharat Bandh observed against three farm laws

India thanks US for returning over 150 antiquities

India thanks US for returning over 150 antiquities

Electric supercars need to lose weight, power up, cool

Electric supercars need to lose weight, power up, cool

Arjun Bijlani wins 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'

Arjun Bijlani wins 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'

What happens after the German election?

What happens after the German election?

India emerges as Dubai's second-biggest trade partner

India emerges as Dubai's second-biggest trade partner

'Climate change to hit rice, ragi crops in Karnataka'

'Climate change to hit rice, ragi crops in Karnataka'

 