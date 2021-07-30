Intel unveils NUC 11 Extreme Kit for gaming

US-based silicon major Intel launched the NUC 11 Extreme Kit (Canyon Beast), a new generation modular desktop PC for gaming.

Inside the tiny 8-liter case, the company has incorporated an 11th Gen Intel Core i9 processor featuring eight cores, 16 threads, and up to 5.0 GHz frequency. It also supports full-size discrete graphics cards and a full range of I/O ports. Intel also offers unlocked 11th gen Core i7 processor option as well.

Key components and features of NUC 11 Extreme Kit include 2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports, Intel Wi-Fi 6E, a 2.5-gigabit Intel Ethernet port, and a 650-watt internal power supply.

Users can customize with a full-size discrete graphics card, up to 64 gigabytes of dual-channel memory, and massive storage options thanks to four M.2 slots.

Intel's gaming-centered PC Kit comes with a hinged chassis lid for easier upgrading. It also houses three large 92mm fans to keep things cool and quiet during hours of heated gameplay.

It also features RGB under-chassis lighting and the device supports a replaceable RGB front logo, so that users can have their own signature design inside and out.

Intel NUC 11 Extreme's pricing starts at $1,150 (approx. Rs 85,558) to $1,350 (around Rs 1,00,437) for Intel Core i7 and Intel Core i9 kits, respectively. It will available in select markets in the third quarter (July-September) this year.

