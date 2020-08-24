Make in India: Wistron commences assembling of Apple iPhone SE 2 in Kolar

Apple's long-time supply partner Wistron has started assembling the company's latest iPhone SE model in Kolar, Karnataka.

Previously, Wistron has been producing iPhone 7, iPhone 6S, and before that the first generation iPhone SE since 2017 at the company's Peenya plant, in the western industrial hub of India's Silicon Valley. The latter two models are no longer under production. Now, the company has commenced assembling the latest iPhone SE (2020) series at the mega mobile manufacturing plant in Narasapura, Kolar almost 70 km from Bengaluru.

"iPhone SE packs our most powerful chip into our most popular size at our most affordable price and we’re excited to be making it in India for our local customers,” Apple said in a statement to Deccan Herald.

However, there is no word on when the iPhone SE 2 'Assembled in India' model will hit local stores. Also, there is a high possibility that the latest iPhone SE's price may get reduced, now that the device is made locally and the company need not have to pay customs duty.

Currently, Indian consumers have to shell out up to Rs 20,000 extra on the latest iPhones compared to the international markets. Considering the latest sanctions on imported consumer electronics goods, imported iPhones attract close to 22% import taxes in India.

The cost of the iPhone SE (2nd gen) in India, which by the way starts at Rs 42,500 may get reduced substantially in the coming weeks.

Apple's other supply partner Foxconn is also assembling popular iPhone XR and the iPhone 11 (review) models at its Sriperumbur plant, near Tamil Nadu capital Chennai.

It can also be noted that Wistron has already hired 1,000 people at its Narsapura plant. Another 9,000 are expected to join the workforce in the coming weeks and it is widely reported that Wistron has got the nod from Apple to start assembling of iPhone 12 and these models are expected to hit stores in mid-2021.

This gives a massive boost to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Make in India' initiative. The government of India, earlier in the year, notified the PLI (Production-Linked Incentive) scheme.

The government says it is aimed to boost domestic manufacturing and attract large investments in mobile phone manufacturing and specified electronic components including Assembly, Testing, Marking, and Packaging (ATMP) units, the states.

Also, the PLI scheme includes an extension of the incentive of current 4% to 6% on incremental sales (over the base year) of goods manufactured in India and covered under target segments, to eligible companies, for a period of five years subsequent to the base year as defined.

Apple iPhone 12 series is slated to make global debut in the Fall, most probably October 2020.

