Meta says working to fix Instagram outage

Meta Platforms Inc said on Thursday that several users were having trouble accessing its social network, Instagram.
"We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible," Meta said.
About 7,000 users reported issues with the platform, according to Downdetector.
The user reports were as high as 24,000 earlier, said Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform.
Several users took to Twitter to share updates and memes about the service disruption, with #instagramdown trending as a hashtag on the social media site.
