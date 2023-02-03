Microsoft brings ChatGPT-integrated premiun Teams service

Compared to Google Meet or Zoom and others in the communication platform market, Microsoft's Teams app lacked features and also user interface was not that appealing to the customers.

But, now it may all change with Microsoft's collaboration with OpenAI. The former has announced ChatGPT-integrated premium Teams service.

With this, Teams Premium will be able to offer a well-articulated team meeting summary with notes, tasks, and highlights. If the particular user walks off the meeting or get distracted, he/she will still get to see key pointers of the conference.



Teams Premium Service teaser. Credit: Microsoft



Additionally, it will offer custom meeting templates with features such as watermarking to protect proprietary meeting content.

San Francisco-based startup OpenAI came into the limelight with the release of an Artificial Intelligence(AI)-powered ChatGPT bot in late November.

With a strong grasp of information available on the internet, it can articulately (compared to most rival chatbots) answer on almost any topic. Though it sometimes falters, it is better than any chatbot out there in the industry.

It not only gets you the required information scrapped from the internet, but it can also even do tasks such as writing essays, dishing out fun screenplay for movies, writing software codes, and doing many more things.

This led to a debate on social media that ChatGPT may one day replace Google Search and Wikipedia. Evidently, it woke up the sleeping giant Google to action mode.

Also, many may not know that Microsoft, without much publicity, has long been investing in OpenAI. In 2019, it had infused $1 billion and since then, it invested $2 billion more.

Recently, the Redmond-based company pledged another $10 billion in OpenAI and revealed it may integrate ChatGPT with some of its productivity tools.

Now, Microsoft has launched a new premium ChatGPT-powered Teams subscription for enterprises. Soon, the company is expected to bring a similar AI-chatbot feature to its Bing search engine.

