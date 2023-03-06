Microsoft expands ChatGPT integration

Microsoft expands ChatGPT integration to more developer tools

Microsoft said a line of business-intelligence and app-development tools within Power Platform

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Mar 06 2023, 20:09 ist
  • updated: Mar 06 2023, 20:09 ist
ChatGPT logo is seen in this illustration taken, February 3, 2023. Credit: Reuters Photo

Microsoft Corp on Monday bundled the technology behind ChatGPT with its Power Platform that allows users to develop applications with little or no coding, the latest integration of artificial intelligence into its products.

Big tech companies from Alphabet Inc to Baidu Inc are speeding up the integration of generative AI - technology that has gained popularity for its ability to generate human-like text responses to queries - into their offerings.

Also Read — How ChatGPT has performed across tests
 

Microsoft said a line of business-intelligence and app-development tools within Power Platform, including Power Virtual Agent and AI Builder, was updated with the new capabilities.

Power Virtual Agent, a tool for businesses to build chatbots, can now connect to internal company resources to generate summaries of weekly reports and customer queries.

Microsoft has also added generative AI capabilities to AI Builder, which lets businesses automate workflows, and Dynamics 365, a business management platform.

The features will only be available in the United States.

Last month, the software giant added OpenAI's ChatGPT to its Bing search and Edge browser.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Microsoft
ChatGPT
Business News
Technology News

What's Brewing

Delhi airport adjudged cleanest in Asia Pacific by ACI

Delhi airport adjudged cleanest in Asia Pacific by ACI

She wants money: Nawazuddin on estranged wife's charges

She wants money: Nawazuddin on estranged wife's charges

24% of Indians are struggling with stress: Report

24% of Indians are struggling with stress: Report

Janhvi Kapoor to make her Telugu debut with 'NTR 30'

Janhvi Kapoor to make her Telugu debut with 'NTR 30'

Indian luxury homes market sees fresh boom after years

Indian luxury homes market sees fresh boom after years

 