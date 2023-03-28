Microsoft offers to change cloud computing practices

Microsoft offers to change cloud practices to settle antitrust complaints

The US software group has put forward a concrete proposal, building on last year's announcement by its president, Brad Smith

Reuters
Reuters, Brussels,
  • Mar 28 2023, 22:41 ist
  • updated: Mar 28 2023, 22:44 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

Microsoft has offered to change its cloud computing practices to settle antitrust complaints filed by its smaller rivals, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday, a move that will stave off an EU investigation.

French cloud computing services provider OVHcloud, Italian cloud service provider Aruba and a Danish association of cloud service providers had complained to the European Commission about Microsoft's cloud practices and licensing deals.

The US software group has put forward a concrete proposal, building on last year's announcement by its president, Brad Smith, the person said.

Read | Parts of Twitter source code leaked online, court filing shows

The Commission, which acts as the competition enforcer for the 27-country European Union and has fined Microsoft more than 1.6 billion euros ($1.7 billion) in the past decade, will monitor the settlement, the person said.

Microsoft said: "We are grateful for the productive conversations that led us there and appreciate the feedback that we have received since."

The EU antitrust watchdog, Aruba, OVH and the Danish Cloud Community did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Reuters reported last week that rivals wanted Microsoft to do more to resolve their complaints after an initial offer fell short. The person said this piled pressure on the company to improve its proposal.

Bloomberg first reported on the imminent deal.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Microsoft
Business News
Technology

Related videos

What's Brewing

Bengaluru society's rules for bachelors irks netizens

Bengaluru society's rules for bachelors irks netizens

Was pushed into corner in Bollywood: Priyanka Chopra

Was pushed into corner in Bollywood: Priyanka Chopra

Rahul's govt bungalow: What benefits are given to MPs?

Rahul's govt bungalow: What benefits are given to MPs?

HC turns to ChatGPT for view on bail in murder case

HC turns to ChatGPT for view on bail in murder case

LGBTQ+ Rights | A case for marriage equality

LGBTQ+ Rights | A case for marriage equality

From worker to AIADMK's boss, EPS has come a long way

From worker to AIADMK's boss, EPS has come a long way

 