Mobile World Congress 2020 cancellation was not about money: GSMA

  Feb 13 2020
  • updated: Feb 13 2020, 18:16pm ist
The decision to cancel a major telecoms conference in Barcelona slated for later this month after mass withdrawals due to fears over a coronavirus outbreak was motivated only by a desire to protect people's health and safety, organisers said on Thursday.

"This is not about money - it's about health and safety and the reputation of our show," Mats Granryd, director general of the GSMA telecoms association that hosts the event told a news conference the day after announcing its cancellation.

Granryd added this was a "force majeure" situation, and "there is no way you can insure yourself out of a force majeure situation". 

