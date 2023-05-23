Motorola Edge 40 with MediaTek Dimensity 8020 chipset launched

Motorola on Tuesday (May 23) launched the new premium mid-range phone Edge 40 in India.

It flaunts a premium vegan faux leather cover on the back and flaunts a 6.55-inch full HD+ (2400×1080p) 8-bit pOLED-based 3D curved display. It supports 144Hz refresh rate, and peak brightness up to 1,200 nits and the device also comes with IP68 water-and-dust resistant certification.

There is also a Lunar Blue model in PMMA (acrylic glass) finish and it measures just 7.49mm in thickness, making it the slimmest 5G phone with IP68 certification.

It also features an in-display fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers, Dolby atmos system, single nano SIM slot (+ eSIM), a Type-C USB port, and three microphones too.

Inside, it comes with a 6nm class MediaTek Dimensity 8020 processor and can clock CPU speed up to 2.6GHz, which is more than enough to play any top-end games and also less chance of lag-ness while doing heavy-duty tasks.



Motorola Edge 40. Credit: Motorola India



It also features with Mali-G77 MC9 GPU, 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 256GB UFS 3.1, and a 4,400mAh battery with 68W TurboPower support and 15W wireless charging.

The new phone runs Android 13 and Motorola has assured to offer two years of Android updates and three years of software security support.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, It boasts a dual-camera module-- 50MP (f/1.4, Quad Pixel Technology, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) + 13MP 120-degree ultra-wide( f/2.2, autofocus camera), support macro mode and LED flash. It also houses a 32MP front camera (f/2.4, Quad Pixel Technology) on the front.

Motorola Edge 40 will be available in three colours-- Reseda Green and Eclipse Black in vegan leather finish and Lunar Blue in PMMA (acrylic glass) finish-- for Rs 29,999 on Flipkart from May 30 onwards. If the customers pre-order on Flipkart, they are eligible to get lucrative deals including Screen Damage Protection Plan for getting a one-time screen replacement worth Rs 9500. There are launch offers worth Rs 3,100 in the offing for Jio subscribers too.

Motorola Edge 40 vs competition

It will be up against the Popular Google Pixel 6a, Samsung Galaxy A34 5G (review), and Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus, among others.

