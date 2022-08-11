Motorola Moto G62 5G launched in India

Lenovo-owned Motorola on Thursday (August 11) launched the new phone Moto G62 5G series in India.

It sports a 6.55-inch full HD+ (2400×1080p) MaxVision IPS LCD display and supports a 120Hz refresh rate. It also comes with dual-SIM slots and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and also comes with IP52 water splash-resistant rating.

Under the hood, it houses 8nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon octa-core CPU, Adreno 619L GPU, Android 12-based My UX, 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB storage (expandable up to 1TB), a 5,000mAh battery with 20W Turbo fast charging support and the device supports multiple 5G bands (n1/n3/n5/n7/n8/n28/n38/n41/n77/n78).

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it comes with a triple camera module-- main 50MP (with f/1.8) with 8MP 118-degree ultra-wide angle (also works as a depth camera with f/2.2) and a 2MP macro camera (f/2.4) with LED flash on the back. And, on the front, it features a 16MP (f/2.45).

The company is offering the Motorola Moto 62 in two colours-- frosted blue and midnight gray. The device will be available in two configurations-- 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage-- for Rs 17,999 and Rs 19,999, respectively.

Motorola Moto G62 5G vs competition

The new phone will be up against the Redmi Note 11, Realme Narzo 50 5G, and Samsung Galaxy M13 5G (review), among others.

