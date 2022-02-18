MWC 2022: Samsung to unveil new Galaxy Book PC

Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022 is slated to kick off later this month on 28 February and conclude on 3 March. We are not sure how grand Barcelona's annual global consumer trade show will be, but Samsung has announced it will be participating in the event.

The consumer electronics giant has released a teaser revealing that it plans to showcase a new connected mobile device on February 27, just one day before the MWC programme.

"In today’s rapidly evolving world driven by mobile devices, Samsung Electronics is once again redefining the future of how we work and how we learn," South Korean company said.

In the teaser, Samsung has shown six devices and among which, five-- Galaxy Z Fold3(review), Z Flip3, Galaxy Watch4, Galaxy Tab S8, and Galaxy S22 Ultra-- are already unveiled.

The one remaining is an unknown laptop PC and we have come to understand that the company will introduce the Galaxy Book line of PCs later this month.

Soon after the announcement of participating in the MWC 2022, Samsung released another press note confirming that it has plans to bring the aforementioned new laptop.

The upcoming Galaxy Book will come with several Microsoft Office suites of apps and also feature a new One UI Book 4 interface that will bring Samsung's own apps including Samsung Gallery, Samsung Notes, and others, which will seamlessly sync with companion Galaxy mobiles and tablets.



Samsung also added that the new generation Intel chipsets will power the new Galaxy Book, which promises a smoother user experience and long battery life.

Furthermore, Samsung said it has closely worked with Intel and Microsoft to ensure the Galaxy Book has the highest security standards to protect from any cyber threats.

"These days, more and more people are working at home and facing unprecedented security risks to both themselves and their companies. We remain committed to providing safe, private, and secure experiences no matter where our customers are to help contribute to a safer society," said Hark-sang Ki, the new head of computing R&D team, Samsung Electronics.

