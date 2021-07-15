Nokia G20 hands-on review: First impression

HMD Global Oy, earlier this month, launched the new Nokia G20 in India.

On paper, it has a decent set of features and camera hardware for a phone under Rs 13,000. I spent a few hours with the new phone and here are my thoughts.

Design and display:

Nokia G20 comes with a solid body cover with a textured finish on the back and offers a good grip for the hands to hold on to it. The phone features a sturdy frame around the edges with curved corners.

On the back, it features a visually appealing circular camera module with LED flash.

The phone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on the right side, which also doubles up the power button.

On the front, it flaunts a 6.5-inch HD+ screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, supports brightness boost and OZO spatial audio features. It houses small 8MP snapper at the top in the centre. With the uniform bezel around the edge, there is very obstruction to view content.



Nokia G20. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Processor configuration

The new phone is powered by a 12nm class MediaTek G35 octa-core CPU and can clock top speed up to 2.4Ghz. It is backed by PowerVR GE8320 GPU, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage (expandable up to 512GB).

So far, it has worked smoothly without much fuss but we are interested in how the device behaves when playing games. Be sure to visit our site again for the full review soon.

It runs Android 11 OS out-of-the-box. And, I have been told that the device will receive two major OS updates. This means it will get Android 12, which is slated for global release in late August. Also, it is guaranteed to get Android 13 in 2022.

Nokia G20 houses a massive 5,050mAh battery. It is good enough to last more than a day under normal usage. The company is offering a 10W charger with a retail box.

Photography hardware

Nokia G20 comes packed with a quad-camera module-- main 48MP (f/1.79) + 5MP ultra-wide sensor + 2 MP macro + 2MP depth with LED flash. On the front, it comes with an 8MP shooter.



Nokia G20 camera sample shot. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



As you can see in the sample pictures, Nokia G20 takes decent pictures. What really impressed me the most is, the colour of the flowers in the captured frame, look more natural. Most of the rival brands come with colour enhancement features to make the subject look punchy and colourful.



Nokia G20 camera sample shot. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Also, it should be noted that despite the cloudy overcast, the camera has performed well. Kudos to the HMD Global Oy engineering team for the balanced optimisation of camera software in the device.



Nokia G20 camera sample shot. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



More tests will be done. If you have any queries for us to test on the Nokia G20, please let us know in the comment section below. We will include them in the final review article.



Nokia G20 camera sample shot. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



