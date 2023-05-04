Nokia XR21 rugged smartphone with IP69K rating launched

HMD Global launched the new Nokia XR21 series rugged smartphone series.

It boasts IP69K rating and has passed MIL-STD-810H level durability tests, meaning it can work flawlessly in extreme conditions with temperature ranging as high as 55-degree to as low as -20 degrees celsius.

Also, it can survive accidental fall up to 1.5m (around five feet) drop and also work even after being submerged underwater up to depths of five feet for close to 30 minutes.

Add to the rails around the edge are made of 100 per cent recycled aluminium and the lens on the back of protected by scratch-resistant Corning Gorilla Glass with DX+ that lets 98 per cent of all light through the lens. And, the company is offering three years of warranty too.

Nokia XR21 sports a 6.49-inch full HD+ (2400×1080p), supports 120Hz refresh rate and up to 550 nits brightness. It also supports wet hands and is compatible with gloves. Also, it is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus shield.

It also supports dual-SIM slots, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers, and two shortcut buttons.



Nokia XR21 5G. Picture Credit: HMD Global



Inside, it houses 8nm class 2.2Ghz Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 octa-core with Adreno 619L GPU, 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage, 5G modem (supports n1, n2, n3, n5, n7, n20, n25, n28, n40, n41, n66, n71, n77/n78, n79 bands) dual-camera module -- main 64MP (ƒ/1.79) + 8MP ultra-wide camera(f/2.2 aperture), LED flash and supports OZO Spatial Audio capture with wind-noise cancellation feature, a 16MP sensor(f/2.45) on the front and a 4,630mAh battery with 33W charger.

Though it runs two generations old Android 12, it is guaranteed to get three years of Android OS updates and four years of security software support.

The company is offering Nokia XR21 in two colours- midnight black and pine green-- for £499.99 (approx. Rs 51,392) and will be available initially in the UK in June.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.