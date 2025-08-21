Menu
Stock markets extend winning run to sixth day; Sensex climbs 143 points on buying in ICICI Bank, Reliance

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 142.87 points or 0.17 per cent to settle at 82,000.71 in a restricted trade. During the day, it rallied 373.33 points or 0.45 per cent to 82,231.17.
Last Updated : 21 August 2025, 10:56 IST
Published 21 August 2025, 10:56 IST
