Stock markets extend winning run to sixth day; Sensex climbs 143 points on buying in ICICI Bank, Reliance

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 142.87 points or 0.17 per cent to settle at 82,000.71 in a restricted trade. During the day, it rallied 373.33 points or 0.45 per cent to 82,231.17.