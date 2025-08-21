Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Cancer should be declared notifiable disease nationwide: Parl panel

The panel noted that over five Indians die every hour due to oral cancer, with cases rising among those under 40, much earlier than in Western populations
Last Updated : 21 August 2025, 10:58 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 August 2025, 10:58 IST
India NewsRajya SabhaCancer

Follow us on :

Follow Us