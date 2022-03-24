Nothing phone(1) coming this summer, confirms Carl Pei

As anticipated, Nothing founder Carl Pei revealed the plan to bring the company's first-ever smartphone later this year.

Nothing's ear(1) earphones launched in 2021 were received with good response from both critics and consumers for its refreshing ergonomic see-through design and also sound quality.

Now, Pei has announced that the new handset will be called Nothing phone(1) and will be powered by Qualcomm chipset but did not specify what Snapdragon series processor it will be coming with.



Android-based Nothing OS interface. Credit: Nothing



Add to that, the phone(1) will run Android-based Nothing OS. It is said to come with a clean user interface, and will be visually better in terms of bespoke fonts, colors, graphical elements and even sounds too.

The company will be releasing the first preview of Nothing OS via a launcher. It will be available for download on select smartphone models from April.

Pei added that Nothing has grown big since 2021 and now it has more than 300 employees.



Carl Pei, founder, Nothing Inc. Credit: Nothing



"Having raised $144M, built a team of over 300 people, and secured support from trusted partners like Qualcomm Technologies, Inc, we are ready for the phone (1) to mark the start of change for the sleepy smartphone market. We are also doing a new $10M round of community investment so that our supporters get the chance to be part of our journey going head to head against the giants of the industry," said Carl Pei.

It remains to be seen if the upcoming Nothing phone(1) will be mid-range or a premium model. We just have to wait at least a couple of months to see what Nothing has in store for fans and tech enthusiasts.

