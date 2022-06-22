Nothing Phone(1) limited edition up for auction online

Everyone knows Carl Pei, the former co-founder OnePlus is a big fan of Apple's Steve Jobs, and is almost equally good at marketing the products globally.

Now, with his new London-based company Nothing, Pei is doing all the right moves to build curiosity around the much-awaited Nothing Phone(1).

He is now offering 100 limited edition phone(1) units on StockX, three weeks ahead of July 12 global launch. Pei is confident of people bidding for an unreleased phone and that too, there is no official information on what internal hardware is.

Well, it looks like, the company's much-hyped auction has worked; Nothing phone(1) has received the highest bid of $2,679 (approx. 2,09,832). It should be noted that the device is expected to be a mid-range handset and based on storage variants, it is likely to be priced anywhere between Rs 25,000 and Rs 39,999.



Nothing phone(1) comes with multiple LED flashlights on the back. Credit: Nothing



Nothing Phone(1): What we know so far

Nothing has confirmed that the device will have a flat design with a display fit flush with the frame. The railing around the edge is said to be made of recycled sturdy aluminium.

Also, it will be powered by Qualcomm chipset, and word on the street is that the device may come with the latest Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 series silicon. And, it will run Android 12-based OS.

Earlier this week, the company showed a Glyph user interface with customisation options for notifications and rining. The back has a see-through glass shell and is laced with multiple LEDs.

It will offer personalised light notifications in sync with 10 different ring tones and notification options.

With three weeks left before the official launch, we expect the company to show off more key features in the coming days.

