Mysterious death of slain Dalit youth's sister in MP takes backseat to political blame game

Bhopal: The shocking death on Sunday of the sister of the Dalit youth, who was allegedly beaten to death in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar last August, has taken on new significance during polling season. The girl reportedly died when she fell or jumped from an ambulance in Khurai village of Sagar district, which was ferrying her uncle's body; her uncle had also been killed in an attack about the Dalit youth's death. This is the third death in the case.
The political blame game over the incident has since taken center stage. Several Congress leaders, including Digvijay Singh and MP Congress chief Jitu Patwari, after visiting the house of the deceased hit out at the state BJP government for its apathy and anti-Dalit approach and the apparent lawlessness in the state.
Patwari, while on his visit to the house of the deceased, lined up with Rahul Gandhi to express his condolences to the grieving family members.
On Sunday, the deceased Anjana Ahirwar (23) apparently jumped out or fell out of the moving vehicle carrying the dead body of her uncle, Rajendra Ahirwar, after a postmortem from Sagar.
Rajendra allegedly succumbed to a fatal injury following an attack near a bus stand in Barodiya Nonagiri village under Khurai assembly segment of Sagar district by five people who were mounting pressure on him for a compromise in the case filed for his nephew Nitin's murder. He had been taken for treatment to the Bundelkhand medical college in Sagar after the attack but to no avail.
The accused in the case had reportedly been pressurizing Rajendra, an eyewitness in the case along with 18-year-old Nitin Ahirwar, Anjana's brother, in the sexual harassment case involving Anjana. After his nephew's death in August, Rajendra would have been the only witness had he not died of his injuries.
Digvijay Singh again visited Anjana's house on Monday to shoulder the coffin of the deceased as symbolic gesture of solidarity. Singh quoted Anjana as saying in her police complaint that her family was being coerced and pressured by goons who enjoyed the patronage of their ruling political masters.
Back in 2023, Anjana Ahirwar, a Dalit girl, was allegedly coerced and molested by a handful of village goons, owing allegiance to the ruling party. The victim’s brother (Nitin) and uncle (Rajendra) were eyewitnesses in this case.
In August 2023, the goons had first tried to pressurize the victim's family to withdraw the molestation case against them. When they refused to compromise, the accused thrashed the brother, Nitin, killing him and also allegedly 'stripping' their mother outside their house, according to Anjana. She had spoken out against the police at the time, saying they were 'speaking lies' and that the incident of Anjana's mother being stripped by the accused had deliberately been omitted from the FIR.
Police have since arrested 9 persons accused in this case which is under trial in the session court.
ASP Sanjeev Uikey said the case had been registered under Section 307, for attempted murder, and also the SC/ST Atrocities Act against the five accused who had attacked Rajendra.
Meanwhile SP Abhishek Tiwari said the police are investigating the case with utmost seriousness. Tiwari refuted the molestation angle as a fabricated story meant to divert the police's attention. Prima facie, he said that Rajendra had died because of a face-off between two warring groups. However, the police said they were investigating the case from various other angles too.