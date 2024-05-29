Mysterious death of slain Dalit youth's sister in MP takes backseat to political blame game

Bhopal: The shocking death on Sunday of the sister of the Dalit youth, who was allegedly beaten to death in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar last August, has taken on new significance during polling season. The girl reportedly died when she fell or jumped from an ambulance in Khurai village of Sagar district, which was ferrying her uncle's body; her uncle had also been killed in an attack about the Dalit youth's death. This is the third death in the case.

The political blame game over the incident has since taken center stage. Several Congress leaders, including Digvijay Singh and MP Congress chief Jitu Patwari, after visiting the house of the deceased hit out at the state BJP government for its apathy and anti-Dalit approach and the apparent lawlessness in the state.

Patwari, while on his visit to the house of the deceased, lined up with Rahul Gandhi to express his condolences to the grieving family members.

On Sunday, the deceased Anjana Ahirwar (23) apparently jumped out or fell out of the moving vehicle carrying the dead body of her uncle, Rajendra Ahirwar, after a postmortem from Sagar.

Rajendra allegedly succumbed to a fatal injury following an attack near a bus stand in Barodiya Nonagiri village under Khurai assembly segment of Sagar district by five people who were mounting pressure on him for a compromise in the case filed for his nephew Nitin's murder. He had been taken for treatment to the Bundelkhand medical college in Sagar after the attack but to no avail.

The accused in the case had reportedly been pressurizing Rajendra, an eyewitness in the case along with 18-year-old Nitin Ahirwar, Anjana's brother, in the sexual harassment case involving Anjana. After his nephew's death in August, Rajendra would have been the only witness had he not died of his injuries.