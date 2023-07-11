Nothing Phone(2) with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 launched

After weeks of speculations, Nothing Inc on Tuesday (July 11) unveiled the new Phone(2) through an online event.

A few days before the launch, the company had given a sneak peek at the device, and even revealed that it will be powered by Qualcomm’s reliable Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 silicon, but the key aspects such as display, camera, and battery weren’t disclosed to keep some suspense alive till the D-day.

Well, now the wraps are off the device. The new Phone(2) sports a familiar see-through design language of the first-generation model. design elements of the original first generation Phone.

Also, the rear side is laced with more LEDs to deliver the Glyph-based synchronized light notification in sync with caller tunes. This time the company has collaborated with Europe’s popular pop artist team Swedish House Mafia to offer exclusive caller tunes.

Add to that, the new Phone(20) is one of the most eco-friendly handsets in the market. Several key components of the Printed Circuit Board (PCB) inside the phone are made of repurposed plastics and metals. Even the aluminium frame around the screen is 100 per cent recycled. The mid-rail is said to be sturdier than the previous generation. Also, now the device features Corning’s Gorilla Glass shield on both the front and the back. Subtle changes include curved glass on the back.

It sports a 6.7-inch full HD+ (1920x1080p) flexible LPTO OLED display, will support variable 1-120Hz refresh rate, and peak brightness up to 1,600nits.

Inside, the new Phone(2) runs on Android 13-based NothingOS, 8GB/12GB RAM, 256GB/512GB storage, and a 4,700mAh battery.

The new Phone(2) sports a dual-camera module— a main 50MP (with 1/1.56-inch Sony IMX890, f/1.88) and 50MP ultra-wide sensor with LED flash. On the front, it features 32MP sensor( with 1/2.74-inch Sony IMX615, f/2.45).



The new Phone(2). Credit: Nothing



With more LEDs on the back, Phone(2) promises to offer more customisation options and functionality. The Glyph Interface can now serve as a visual countdown and progress tracker for ride or delivery services. It also offers additional functionalities such as a volume checker, and timer.

The company is offering the new Phone(2) in three configurations— 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage— Rs 44,999, Rs 49,999 and Rs 54,999 on Flipkart. It will be available in white and dark grey colour options.

In India, Nothing Phone(2) is assembled locally at the company's supply partner's factory unit in Tamil Nadu.

The customers who pre-ordered Phone (2) will be able to choose their preferred variant and place their order from July 11, 9:00 PM IST till July 20, 11.59 PM on Flipkart. Add to that, those with pre-order pass buyers will also be able to buy the all-new Ear (2) Black before anyone else for Rs 8,999 (against MRP: Rs 9,999) on July 11 onwards.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.