OnePlus Nord CE 3, Buds 2r launched

Besides OnePlus Nord 3, OnePlus also unveiled the new Nord Core Edition (CE) 3 along with Nord Buds 2r Truly Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds at Summer 2023 event.

The new Nord CE 3 features a 6.7-inch full HD+ (2412×1080p) AMOLED screen, supports 120Hz refresh rate, in-display fingerprint sensor, and dual SIM slots.

Inside, it comes with a 6nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G processor, Adreno 642L GPU, 8GB/12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 storage, Android 13 with OxygenOS 13.1, and a 5,000mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it comes with a triple camera module-- main 50MP (with Sony IMX890 sensor, f/1.8, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) + 8MP 120-degree ultra-wide camera (with Sony IMX355 sensor, f/2.2) + 2MP macro camera (f/2.4) with LED flash on the back. And, it features a 16MP (f/2.4) camera on the front.



OnePlus Nord CE 3. Credit: OnePlus India



The company is offering the device in two colours--Aqua Surge and Gray Shimmer. It will be available in two configurations-- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, for Rs 26,999 and Rs 28,999, respectively. However, the new Nord 3 CE in August in India.

On the other hand, the OnePlus Nord Buds 2r features a compact design language and comes with IP55 water-and-sweat-resistance rating.

It supports Bluetooth 5.3 for stable wireless connectivity. It features 12.4mm extra large drivers to offer better sound output and with dual mics and AI clear call algorithm, it promises to filter out noise and capture human voice, so the person on the other side, hears the user clearly.



OnePlus Nord Buds 2r. Credit: OnePlus India



OnePlus Nord Buds 2r comes in Deep Grey for Rs 2,199 and is slated to go on sale on July 15.

The company also showcased OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC too. It features a familiar ergonomic neckband earphone design.

It sports magnetic controls and IP55 water-and-sweat-resistant rating. It has a flagship-level 45dB Hybrid Noise Cancellation feature, which promises t effectively eliminate distraction. It also promises good voice clarity during calls through three precision microphones and AI Call Noise Cancellation.



OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC. Credit: OnePlus India



It is powered by a large 12.4mm dynamic driver and anti-distortion audio technology, the Bullets Z2 ANC promises to offer powerful beats and deep bass with exceptional clarity.

With a full charge, it can deliver close to 28 hours of battery life. With a quick 10-minute charge, it can provide 20 hours of usage. It costs Rs 2,299 and is slated to launch in August in India.

Read more | OnePlus Nord 3 5G review: Solid performer

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.