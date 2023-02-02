Open AI announces ChatGPT Plus subscription plan

Budding American startup Open AI announced a new pilot subscription programme ChatGPT Plus.

It is a $20/month subscription plan that offers a number of benefits including priority access to upcoming new features and improvements, and also promises faster response time to customer queries and ChatGPT access even during peak times.

However, ChatGPT Plus will be initially available in the US. OpenAI has assured that it will expand the plan to wider global regions in the coming months.

Launched as a research preview to the public in late November 2022, ChatGPT took over the social media platforms like a storm.

With its witty and cogent answers to almost all possible topics, ChatGPT became an instant hit.

Recently, Microsoft confirmed to invest $10 Billion in OpenAI’s ChatGPT and has plans to integrate them into their productivity tools.

The rise of ChatGPT has even woken up the sleeping giant Google out of its comfort zone and now, it is working overtime to bring a better AI chatbot that can be incorporated in its search engine and other services.

It should be noted that ChatGPT works on Transformer, a neural network architecture that Google Research invented and open-sourced in 2017.

With the same Transformer code, Google had shown its own Artificial Intelligence(AI)-powered chatbot LaMDA in 2021. But, the company did not offer public access as it needed improvements to make it stick with facts. Even ChatGPT has this issue, but better than the former.

Now, Google is working on overdrive to bring a little over 20 plus similar AI bots and showcase them at the upcoming I/O 2023 in the May-June period.