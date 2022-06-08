Oppo launches new mid-range K10 series 5G phone in India

Oppo on Wednesday (June 8) launched the new K10 5G series phone in India.

Oppo K10 5G sports a 6.56-inch HD+ (1612 x 720p) IPS LCD screen. It supports a 90Hz refresh rate and up to 600 nits peak brightness. It also comes with dual-SIM slots, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and IPX4 water splash-resistant rating.

Inside, it feature MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G octa-core processor with Mail-G57 GPU, 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage (expandable memory), Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1, and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charger (in-box). It also supports multiple 5G SA/NSA bands (n1/5/8/28A/41/78/79).

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, Oppo K10 5G houses a dual-camera module--48MP (f/1.7) + 2MP depth sensor (f/2.4) with dual-LED flash. On the front, it houses an 8MP (f/2.0) sensor.

It comes in two colours--midnight black and ocean blue-- for Rs 17,499.

Oppo K10 5G vs competition

The new K10 5G will be up against the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro series, Motorola Moto G82, Realme Narzo 50, among others.

