entertainment

'DDLJ'@30: Mumbai's Maratha Mandir continues its love affair with romance classic

The film has been played here every day since its release, except for a brief hiatus of four months or so during the pandemic that hit India in March 2020.
Last Updated : 19 October 2025, 05:20 IST
Entertainment NewsMumbaiMovieDDLJ

