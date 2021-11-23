OPPO may launch its frst smart TV in India soon: Report

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  Nov 23 2021, 14:42 ist
  • updated: Nov 23 2021, 14:42 ist
Oppo, a smartphone powerhouse, already offers a range of smart TVs in China. Credit: Reuters Photo

After Chinese smartphone brands OnePlus and realme launched smart TVs in India, a new report has claimed that OPPO, yet another brand from the same family, is planning to launch its own set of televisions in the country.

While the announcement of the lineup will likely happen soon, the first units will hit the market in the first quarter of 2022, reports GSMArena.

The company already offers a range of smart TVs in China. It is likely that the company could unveil one of its existing models in India.

OPPO launched Smart TV K9 series in March this year, which comes with three different display sizes, 43-inch, 55-inch as well as 65-inch.

The company recently announced a new Smart TV K9 with 75-inch display model in China.

The new OPPO TV features a metal frame with a 95 per cent screen-to-body ratio. It sports an LED-backlit (DLED) LCD panel with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels (4K), 1.07 billion colours, 60Hz refresh rate with MEMC, and 300 nits brightness (typical).

The television is powered by a MediaTek MT9652 chipset. This SoC consists of a quad-core ARM Cortex-A73 CPU and an ARM Mali-G52 MC1 GPU.

As for software, it runs ColorOS TV 2.0 with support for leading streaming platforms in China, Xiaobu (Breeno) voice assistant via far-field microphones, NFC-enabled remote control.

