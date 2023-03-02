Premium Realme GT3 phone with super-fast 240W charger launched

After weeks of teasing, Realme unveiled the company's latest new premium GT3 series phone.

Realme GT3 is touted to be the world's only phone to support 240W fast charging capability. It can fully charge from zero to 100 per cent capacity in under 10 minutes.

To ensure the safety of the phone's long-term power storage capability and also the device owners, the company has conducted several tests and has even received third-party TÜV Rheinland certified safe fast-charging system, making it the first product with 200W fast charging or higher to receive the certification.

It also comes equipped with a 6580 mm2-large VC liquid cooling system that covers 61.5% of the battery and ensures efficient heat dissipation. To ensure maximum charging safety, the realme GT3 boasts a PS3 fireproof design, 13 temperature sensors, and 60 layers of safety protection.



And, the Realme GT3 can retain up to 80 per cent power storing capacity after over 1600 charging cycles with 240W enabled, which is more than double the industry standard of 80% battery health after 800 charging cycles.

Another notable feature includes pulse LED lighting around the camera module. It flashes light in sync with the charging status and also indicates SMS, and call notifications too.

Realme GT3 sports a 6.74-inch 1.5K (2772×1240p) AMOLED display, supports, 1450 nits peak brightness, adaptive refresh rate (40Hz-144Hz). Also, it comes with dual-SIM slots, an in-display port, and a Type-C port.

Inside, it is powered by 4nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 with Adreno 740 GPU, 8GB /12GB / 16GB LPDDR5X RAM with 128GB / 256GB /512GB / 1TB (UFS 3.1) storage, Android 13-based with realme UI 4.0, and 4,800mAh battery with 240W charger in-box.

It also boasts a triple-camera module-- main 50MP (with Sony IMX890 sensor, OIS, f/1.88 aperture, 23.6mm equivalent focal length) backed by 8MP 112-degree ultra-wide camera (f/2.2) + 2MP microscope lens (f/3.3) with LED flash on the back. And, on the front, it features a 16MP (f/2.45).

The new Realme GT3 comes in two colours--boost black and pulse white-- with prices starting at $649. It comes in three configurations-- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 12GB + 256GB storage, 16GB RAM + 256GB storage and a special version with 16GB RAM + 512GB storage.

The new Realme GT3 is expected to be released in India coming weeks.