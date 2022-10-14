PWD: An helpful app for differently abled voter

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday announced the dates for the assembly election of Himachal Pradesh.

The election will be conducted in a single phase. It is slated to take place on November 12 and the results will be declared on December 8.

Also, ECI revealed that it is updating the mobile apps- Cvigil, Garuda, PWD, and others to help citizens get important information such as election candidates' qualifications, criminal cases, and other personal details. Also, people can notify of any irregularities such as the distribution of freebies, and complain to the ECI in a few simple steps.

Here are key features of ECI's PWD (People with Disabilities) App

--As mentioned above, the app will greatly help differently abled users to register for the voter list, and also, citizens apply to update the voter list in an assembly constituency, he/she recently migrated to.

--Also, users can seek for wheelchair service to travel to the polling booth. However, they have to share their essential details with Election Commission via call service numbers available on the app.

--First-time voters have to disclose their name, address, and mobile number along with their State, District, and Assembly Constituency, and the registered voters will have to provide their EPIC number mentioned on the top of their voter id card.

--Once the details are shared, the designated booth-level officer will visit them at home to fulfill the rest of the formalities. Then, the Voter ID cards are dispatched to their address.

-- If not satisfied with service, users also get the option to complain on the PWD app

--Users can also call the National Contact Centre at 1800111950 or State Contact Centre at 1950 for other complaints.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.