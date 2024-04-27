Kerala Governor gives assent to five pending bills

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Saturday said that he has given his assent to five Bills passed by the state assembly which had been pending for long.

The bills include the Land Assignment Amendment Bill, Kerala Co-operative Societies (Amendment), the Paddy Wetland Amendment Bill, the Dairy Cooperation Bill and the Abkari Law Amendment Bill.

Governor Khan who met the media said the assent was given a few days ago and the details were revealed today as the General elections in the state had concluded yesterday.

"We had received many petitions (against the bills). So, we had to send it to the government and seek their comments. Then other petitions also came in favour of the Bills. It takes time to evaluate everything and make a decision," Khan said.

Meanwhile, the Congress party ridiculed the assent and said when the Left government gets in trouble, the Governor comes in for the rescue.