Realme GT Neo 3, Pad mini, Buds Q2s launched in India

After weeks of teasing, Realme on Friday (April 29) launched the new GT Neo 3 smartphone along with Pad mini, Buds Q2, smart TV in India.

Realme GT Neo 3 sports a 6.7-inch full HD+(2412×1080p) AMOLED 10-bit display and supports 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1000Hz instant touch sampling rate and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shield. It also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor, and dual-SIM slots (nano SIM-1 + nano SIM-2).

It features 5nm class Dimensity 8100 octa-core processor with Mali-G510 MC6 GPU, Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0, 8GB/12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB/256GB (UFS 3.1) storage, and 5,000mAh (with 150W charged)/4,500mAh battery (80W charger).

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it features a triple-camera module-- 50MP (with Sony IMX766 sensor, OIS, f/1.88) + 8MP 119-degree ultra-wide lens (f/2.25) + 2MP macro (f/2.4) with LED flash. On the front, it houses a 16MP (Samsung S5K3P9 sensor, f/2.45) sensor.

The company is offering Realme GT Neo3 in three colours--- asphalt black, nitro blue and stripe white. The device with 80W charger will come in two configurations--8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage-- for Rs 36,999 and Rs 38,999, respectively. Also, there is a special model with a 150W charger and it comes in 12GB RAM + 256GB storage for Rs. 42,999. Both will be available on Flipkart, Realme online store, and retail shops from May 4 onwards.

Realme Pad mini sports an 8.7-inch WXGA+ (1340×800p) LCD screen, 12nm class 2GHz UNISOC T616 octa-core with Mali-G57 GPU, dual speakers, single mic, 3GB/4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 32GB/64GB UFS 2.1 storage (expandable up to 1TB), Android 11-based Realme UI for Pad, an 8MP back camera, an 5MP 105-degree front camera and a 6,400mAh battery with 18W fast charging and also support reverse charging.



Realme Pad mini. Credit: Realme



The company is offering the Realme Pad Mini in two colours-- blue and grey. The 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model will be available in Wi-Fi and LTE-- for Rs. 10,999 and Rs 12,999. There is also 4GB + 64GB variant and the latter too will come in Wi-Fi version and LTE for Rs 12,999 and Rs 14,999, respectively. All will be available on Flipkart, Realme online store and retail shops from May 2 onwards.

Realme Buds Q2s sports pebble design language with a water-resistant (IPX4) rating and comes with a visually appealing compact case. Each earbud houses a 10mm Bass Boost Driver with PEEK and TPU Polymer diaphragm. They support Bluetooth 5.2, AAC audio codec, and feature intelligent touch Controls and also voice assistants.

It boasts an AI ENC algorithm, which can significantly reduce the surrounding noise during a call and offers 88ms super-low latency gaming mode.

It also supports Bass Boost+ bass enhancement solution through the mobile app and the latter can also let users personalise functions such as switching bass boost+, getting system updates, and other stuff.



Realme Buds Q2s. Credit: Realme India



Each earbud houses a 40mAh battery life and promises to offer up to five hours of battery life. And with the 400mAh battery in the case, Realme Buds Q2s promises to deliver close to 30 hours of battery life. It also supports fast charging. With just 10 min charging, it can last up to three hours of battery life. It comes in night black, paper green, and paperwhite colours for Rs 1,999.

Realme smart TV X series comes in two sizes-- 40-inch and 43-inch. They sport a full HD (1920 × 1080 pixels) display panel, support HDR 10, ALLM, peak brightness up to 400 nits, and offer a 178-degree viewing angle. Also, it features two 12W speakers backed by two tweeters tuned with the Dolby Audio system.

The new TV support seven display modes- Standard, Vivid, Sport, Movie, Game, Energy Saving. It comes with a built-in Chromecast and runs Android TV 11.0 and supports several OTT apps including Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, YouTube, and more.



Realme Smart TV X Series. Credit: Realme India



Inside, it is powered by MediaTek quad-core processor with Cortex A55 and Mali-G31 MP2 GPU, 1GB RAM, and 8GB storage.

Connectivity features include HDMI x 2 ( including one ARC), USB 2.0 ports x 1, one SPDIF, DVB-T2, one Ethernet, AUX port, Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (dual-band: 2.4GHz + 5GHz).

Realme Smart TV X Full HD models-- 40-inch and 43-inch-- are available for Rs. 22,999 and Rs. 25,999, and go on sale on May 4 and 5, respectively.