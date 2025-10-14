IREDA net profit rose 41 pc to Rs 549 cr in Q2; loan book grows to Rs 84,477 cr

<p>New Delhi, State-owned IREDA on Tuesday posted a 41 per cent year-on-year rise in standalone net profit to Rs 549 crore in the September quarter, backed by higher income.</p>.<p>It had clocked a net profit of Rs 388 crore in the July-September period of FY2024-25, IREDA said in a statement.</p>.<p>During the second quarter, the company's revenues from operations climbed by 26 per cent to Rs 2,057 crore from Rs 1,630 crore in the three-month period a year ago.</p>.<p>The loan book grew 31 per cent to Rs 84,477 crore against Rs 64,564 crore in Q2 FY25.</p>.<p>Loan sanctions rose by 145 per cent to Rs 21,408 crore compared to Rs 8,724 crore in the year-ago period.</p>.<p>While disbursements were 81 per cent higher at Rs 8,062 crore from Rs 4,462 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2025.</p>.<p>As of September, the company's net worth was Rs 12,920 crore, up 38 per cent over Rs 9,336 crore a year ago.</p>.<p>"IREDA's consistent growth across quarters underscores our strategic focus and execution excellence. Expansion in loan book and strong financials...highlight our role as a key enabler in India's clean energy ecosystem," Pradip Kumar Das, its Chairman and Managing Director, said.</p>.<p>Under the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE), the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) functions as a non-banking financial company (NBFC), with a focus on financing renewable energy projects across India. </p>