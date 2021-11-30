Redmi Note 11T 5G with MediaTek 810 SoC launched in India

As promised, Redmi, the sub-brand of Xiaomi launched the company's new budget smartphone Redmi Note 11T 5G on Tuesday (November 30) in India.
The new Redmi Note 11T sports a 6.6-inch full HD+ (1080 × 2400p)LCD screen with a variable refresh rate (between 50Hz and 90Hz), supports up to 240Hz touch sampling rate, and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 series shield and comes with IP53 water splash-resistant rating. It also features a hybrid dual-slot tray (nano-SIM 1 + nano-SIM-2/microSD card), side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and IR blaster too.
The device flaunts the popular EVOL design language we have seen in the previous iterations. It comes in three vivid colour options--Stardust White, Aquamarine Blue, and Matte Black.
Inside, 6nm class MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, 6GB/8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage ( expandable memory up to 1TB), Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 OS and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charger in-box.
As far as the photography is concerned, it boasts a dual-camera module-- 50MP(f/1.8) + 8MP ultra-wide (f/2.2) with LED flash. On the front, it features 16MP (f/2.45) selfie camera.
It also supports seven 5G bands in India and whenever the infrastructure gets ready, the Redmi Note 11T owners will be able to experience super-fast wireless mobile internet.
The company is offering three configurations-- 6GB RAM + 64GB storage, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage-- for Rs 16,999, Rs 17,999 and Rs 19,999, respectively.
For a limited time, the company is offering a Rs 1,000 discount in addition to extra Rs 1,000 ICICI bank offer (Rs 2,000 total off on MRP) from December 7 on- Mi.com, Mi Home, Mi Studios, Amazon, and across all retail partners.
