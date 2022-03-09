Redmi Watch 2 Lite, Redmi Note 11 Pro series launched in India

Thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic, there has been no physical product launch programme by a tier-1 smartphone brand for at least two years. With things getting better in 2022, Xiaomi on Wednesday (March 9), hosted a grand event to bring the new line of Redmi Note 11 Pro series along with the Redmi Watch 2 Lite in Bengaluru.

The new Redmi Note 11 Pro comes in two variants-- a standard Redmi Note 11 Pro and a top-end Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G.

The regular Redmi 11 Pro model features a 6.67-inch full HD+ (1080×2400p) AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, offers 1200nits peak brightness. It comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shield, hybrid SIM (nano SIM-1+ nano SIM-2 or microSD card), IR blaster, and features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

It is powered by a 12nm class MediaTek Helio G96 octa-core CPU with Android 11-based MIUI13 OS, 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 storage (expandable up to 1TB), and a 5,000mAh battery with a 67W charger.



The new Redmi Note 11 Pro series. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



The Redmi Note 11 Pro boasts quad-camera module-- main 108MP (with Samsung HM2 sensor, f/1.9) + 8MP 118-degree ultra-wide angle camera + 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera + 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor with LED flash. On the front, it features a 16MP (f/2.4) for selfies and video chatting.

It comes in three colours--star blue, stealth black, and phantom white. As an introductory offer, the company is giving the devices -- 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage-- at a discounted price--Rs. 17,999, and Rs. 19,999, respectively for a limited time.

On the other hand, the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ features a 6.67-inch full HD+ (1080×2400p) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, offers a peak brightness of 1200 nits.It comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shield, hybrid SIM (nano SIM-1 + nano SIM-2 or microSD card), IR blaster, and features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Under-the-hood, it ships with 8nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 octa-core CPU, Adreno 619L GPU, 6GB/8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB/256GB UFS 2.2 internal storage(expandable up to 1TB) and a 5,000mAh battery with 67W charger.



The new Redmi Note 11 Pro+ series. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it features a triple-camera module--main 108MP (with Samsung HM2 sensor, f/1.9) + 8MP 118-degree ultra-wide-angle camera, 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera with LED flash. And, a 16MP (f/2.4) front camera for selfies and video chatting.

Both the devices come with IP53 water splash rating certification and with the 67W charger, they can get powered up from zero to 50 per cent within 15 minutes. This is more than enough for a full day of usage.

It comes in three colours--mirage blue, stealth black and phantom white. The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ comes in three configurations-- 6GB RAM+ 128GB storagen, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage-- for Rs. 20,999, Rs 22,999 and Rs 24,999, respectively.

Those with HDFC debit/credit cards can avail Rs 1,000 discount on the Note 11 Pro+ series.

The Redmi Watch 2 Lite features a 1.55-inch TFT LCD screen with 320 x 360p resolution. It comes with a 5ATM (50 meters) water-resistant rating.

The company is offering more than 100 watch faces for the colour display of the Redmi Watch 2 Lite and giving users more options to match their clothes on a particular day.

It supports Bluetooth 5.0 to pair with Android (v6.0 and later) mobile and iPhones (with iOS 10.0 and later). The user also has to install either of the two apps- Xiaomi Wear or Xiaomi Wear Lite to get good insights on health and fitness statistics. The data can also be merged with Strava and Apple Health.

The device comes with an optical heart sensor for 24/7 heartbeat monitoring and with an array of sensors accelerometer, gyroscope, electronic compass, GPS, it can help track more than 110 fitness activities.



The new Redmi Watch 2 Lite. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Also, it can track SpO₂ (blood-oxygen saturation), offer sleep quality points, stress level monitoring, offer deep breathing exercise, and track female mensural cycle.

The device users can control music on the phone, get the weather forecasts, messages, do not disturb, idle alerts, incoming call notification, alarm, countdown timer, and find my phone.

The new Redmi Watch 2 Lite comes in three colours-- ivory white, black, and blue colours-- for Rs 4,999.

