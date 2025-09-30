Menu
Homeworld

Serbia arrests 11 for placing pig heads outside mosques in France

The suspects were trained in Serbia and are all Serbian, the interior ministry said.
Last Updated : 29 September 2025, 18:59 IST
Published 29 September 2025, 18:59 IST
World newsFranceSerbia

