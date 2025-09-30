Israel 'beyond very close' on Gaza peace deal: Trump

<p>Washington: US President Donald Trump on Monday said Israel and others were "beyond very close" to reaching agreement on ending the war in Gaza.</p><p>Trump, standing alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House, said agreement would involve Arab countries and should help to achieve a broader peace in the Middle East.</p>.Israel's Netanyahu expresses regret to Qatar for Doha attack: White House.<p>"At least we're at a minimum, very, very close. And I think we're beyond very close," Trump told reporters. "And I want to thank Bibi for really getting in there and doing a job."</p>