Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Israel 'beyond very close' on Gaza peace deal: Trump

Trump, standing alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House, said agreement would involve Arab countries and should help to achieve a broader peace in the Middle East.
Last Updated : 29 September 2025, 19:10 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 September 2025, 19:10 IST
World newsIsraelDonald TrumpGaza

Follow us on :

Follow Us