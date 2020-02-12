Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020 highlights: Galaxy S20, Z Flip and more

After weeks of speculations and leaks, Samsung finally took the wraps off the much-awaited flagship Galaxy S20 series and also the Galaxy Z Flip, a retro phone in a modern avatar at the Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event in the Palace of Fine Arts, San Francisco on February 11.

Samsung Galaxy S20 series

As speculated, Samsung's new Galaxy S20 series comes in three variants-- the top-end Galaxy S20 Ultra, a standard Galaxy S20, and the generic Galaxy S20.

The new Galaxy S20 Ultra is the most beefed-up phone, we have seen coming from Samsung. On paper, the new Ultra series model has everything to beat all rivals in key aspects such as camera, display, battery, premium build quality and more.

It sports a 6.9-inch Quad HD+ dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O display with 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ certifications.



The Cosmic Grey variant of the Galaxy S20 Plus (Credit: Samsung)



As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it houses feature-rich quad-camera module--Ultra Wide 12M (with f/2.2, 120-degree FOV)+ Wide-angle 108MP (with f/1.8, 79-degree, PDAF, OIS)+ Telephoto 48MP (with PDAF, f/3.5, 24-degree, OIS) + DepthVision. On the front, it has a 40MP sensor with an 80-degree wide-angle lens and f/2.2 aperture.

The interesting thing about the S20 Ultra camera is that it boasts crazy Super-Resolution Zoom up to 100X, Hybrid Optic Zoom up to 10X and can even record 8K resolution videos.

Depending on the on of sale, Samsung will sell Galaxy S20 Ultra with either 7nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core (with Adreno 650) or with 7nm class Exynos 990 EUV processor with ARM Mali-G77MP11 GPU.

Must read | Samsung Galaxy Note10+ review: Gorgeous & versatile

Both the models come with Android 10-based One UI 2.0, 12GB LPDDR5 RAM + 128GB or 12GB LPDDR5 RAM+256GB storage (UFS 3.0) with option expand the memory up to 1TB via microSD and a massive 5,000mAh battery with fast charging, wireless charging and reverse power-sharing capability.

The special 5G model has the same features as a 4G-LTE variant, except in one aspect; the former comes with 16GB LPDDR5 RAM+ 512GB storage UFS 3.0 configuration.

On the other hand, Galaxy S20 Plus sports a bit smaller 6.7-inch Quad HD+ (3200X1440p) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O Display, 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ certification.



The Cosmic Blue variant of the Galaxy S20 Plus (Credit: Samsung)



Inside, it comes with 8GB/12GB RAM (LPDDR5), 128GB/256GB/512GB storage, quad-camera module-- ultra-wide 12MP with f/2.2(120˚)+ wide-angle 12MP, F1.8(79˚) with Super Speed Dual Pixel AF, OIS+Telephoto 64MP, PDAF, F2.0(76˚), OIS+DepthVision and a 4,500mAh battery with fast charging, wireless charging and reverse power-sharing capability.

Whereas the Galaxy S20 comes with 6.2-inch Quad HD+ (3200X1440p) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O Display, 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ certification.



The Cosmic Pink variant of the Galaxy S20 (Credit: Samsung)



Other features include 8GB/12GB RAM (LPDDR5)+128GB, triple camera module-- ultra-wide 12MP, F2.2(120˚)+ wide-angle: 12MP, F1.8(79-degree) with Super Speed Dual Pixel AF, OIS+ Telephoto 64MP, PDAF, F2.0(76-degree), OIS and a 4,000mAh battery with fast charging, wireless charging and reverse power-sharing capability.

Both the S20 Plus and the S20 come with Android 10-based One UI 2, same 10MP selfie camera with Dual Pixel AF, f/2.2(80-degree), microSD support with up to 1TB storage expansion. Also, depending on the region of sale, they have either Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 or Exynos 990 series chipset same as seen in the S20 Ultra series.

All the three S20 series models come with Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 (a/b/g/n/ac/ax 2.4G+5GHz, HE80, MIMO, 1024-QAM), Near Field Communication, Face recognition, fingerprint sensor, 4G-LTE (Enhanced 4x4 MIMO, Up to 7CA, LAA, LTE Cat.20) and in select regions, they will support 5G ( Non-Standalone (NSA), 5G Standalone (SA), Sub6 / mmWave3, Dynamic Spectrum Sharing).

Must read | Samsung Galaxy Fold review: Novel mobile innovation

The Galaxy S20 Ultra (Cosmic Grey, Cosmic Black ), S20 Plus (Cosmic Grey, Cloud Blue, Cosmic Black) and S20 (Cosmic Grey, Cloud Blue, Cloud Pink) prices start at $999, $1,199 and $1,399, respectively. They are slated to hit stores in select global regions from March 6 onwards.

As of now, there is no official word on the Indian pricing details and also about the release information, but is expected to be announced in the soon with local launch event later this month.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

Samsung 's new Galaxy Z Flip is a true flagship phone worthy of its price-tag, unlike the rival brand, which sells in the same price range, but lacks powerful hardware.

The Galaxy Z Flip boasts premium metal casing with small 1.1-inch Super AMOLED-based cover display (300 x 112p), which comes handy to see the instant notifications such as SMS, emails in small bits with sender information, in addition to time, weather details. It also opens a viewfinder for the camera beside it, if the user decides to take a selfie without unfurling the phone.



The new Galaxy Z Flip (Credit: Samsung)



When opened, the Galaxy Z Flip sports a 6.7-inch Full HD+ (2636 x 1080p) Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Flex Display with 21.9:9 aspect ratio, a punch-hole camera (with 10MP sensor, F2.4, 1.22μm pixel size, 80-degree field of view), a first for any foldable mobile.

The phone folds vertically and is held by a strong hinge and yes, there will be a crease in the middle of the display, but we have been told that the screen quality is better than the Galaxy Fold. It has been tested for more than a few hundred thousand times for durability. It has a flex mode, which enables the user to fold the phone at different angles similar to a laptop.

Inside, the Galaxy Z Flip houses a Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855+ octa-core processor, which can clock speed up to 2.95GHz and is backed by Android 10-based One UI 2.0, 8GB RAM with 256GB internal storage and a massive 3,300mAh battery with fast charging wired and wireless charging capability. Yes, it has the reverse wireless power-sharing feature too.

Must read | Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite review: Jam-packed with features that matter

Galaxy Z Flip's primary camera module comes with dual sensors-- 12MP ultra-wide camera (with f/2.2, pixel size: 1.12μm, Field of View: 123-degree)+ 12MP wide-angle camera (super speed dual pixel AF, OIS, f/1.8, pixel size: 1.4μm, FOV: 78-degree) with OIS for Rear Wide-angle Camera (Optical Image Stabilization), up to 8x digital zoom, HDR10+ recording and tracking AF.

Other stipulated features include fingerprint sensor, face recognition, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11(a/b/g/n/ac; dual-band: 2.4/5GHz) with MIMO, 4G LTE ( Cat. 16 with up to 1Gbps download/150Mbps upload speed) support and dual SIM ( eSIM+ nano SIM). It costs $1380.



The new Galaxy Buds+ (Credit: Samsung)



Besides the Galaxy Z Flip, and the Galaxy S20 series, Samsung also unveiled new Galaxy Buds+ true wireless earphones at the Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event. It is powered by AKG and features 2-way speaker, 3 mics for good sound and voice quality; and incredibly long battery life—up to 11 hours (Buds+) and an extra 11 hours in the case. It is also compatible with iOS via Galaxy App. Thanks to the Spotify-Samsung partnership, users can listen to the tunes and podcasts they love more easily by hitting play with a single press.

Must read | Samsung Galaxy A51 review: Feature-rich mid-range camera phone

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cyber security and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.