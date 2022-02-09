Samsung Galaxy Unpacked February 2022 event highlights

As expected, Samsung unveiled the new line of Galaxy S22 series and Galaxy Tab S8 series tablets. Another notable aspect of the newly launched devices is that some of the components are made of repurposed ocean-bound plastic wastes. Thanks for tuning in to DH for the latest updates on Galaxy Unpacked 2022.
Samsung Galaxy S22 series will have components made of environment-friendly materials
All the newly launched Galaxy S22, Tab S8 series devices will come with Android 12-based One UI 4.
All the new Samsung smartphones and tablets will get four years of Android OS update and five years of security firmware support.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series price starts at $699 and will be available for pre-order from February 9 onwards
Key features of Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 comes optimised for working seamlessly with Windows PCs and Microsoft apps
The new Galaxy Tab S8 series launched
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price starts at $1199
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra camera details
Samsung Galaxy S22 series come optimised with Microsoft and Google apps-- OneDrive, YouTube, Duo app and more
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with special thermal dissipation system
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with Vision Booster for better visibility outdoors
Samsung Galaxy S22, S22 Plus price starts at $799 and $999 and will be available for pre-order from February 9
Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, S22 launched
All new devices launching at Galaxy Unpacked will have recycled materials
Galaxy Unpacked 2022 starts with Samsung head TM Roh on stage
Samsung to unveil new Galaxy S series premium phone
In about a few minutes, Samsung will pull the wraps off the successor of the Galaxy S21 series and also bring a new line of the Galaxy Tab S8 series.
