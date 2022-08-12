Samsung Galaxy Watch5, Watch5 Pro, Buds2 Pro launched in India

Consumer electronics major Samsung on Friday (August 12) launched the new Galaxy Watch5 series along with Galaxy Buds2 Pro in India.

It comes in two variants-- standard Galaxy Watch5 (1.2-inch) and a top-end Galaxy Watch5 Pro (1.5-inch). The key difference between the two is that the latter comes with a bigger screen, a large battery, and a more durable case.

They feature a Super AMOLED display with Sapphire glass protection to resist scratches. The regular model comes with alumnium case and the Pro model features a titanium case.

They come with IP68 rating, meaning they will be able to sustain for up 1.5 metres (approx. five feet) under water for close to 30 minutes. Also, they support 5ATM rating and passed rigorous military-grade MIL-STD-810G durability tests.

And, they feature a digital wheel, which makes use of an advanced touch-sensitive display and offer a good dial interface to check notification and scroll through features and widgets.

Also, they come with an innovative magnetic D-buckle strap.

They boast a new BioActive sensor module consisting of a next-generation Optical Heart Rate sensor paired with an Electrical Heart sensor and Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis (BIA) sensor. The latter is capable of measuring body skeleton mass, body water, body fat mass, and Body Mass Index (BMI) and this way, owners can track their body fitness better than before.

Inside, they are powered by Exynos W920 and run WearOS co-developed by Google and Samsung. It is optimised with the hardware to offer refreshed user interface, visually appealing widgets, and offer longer battery life.



The new Galaxy Watch5 series. Credit: Samsung



The Watch5 Pro comes with a 590mAh battery and promises to deliver a full day (close to 20 hours) with GPS on all the time and with mixed usage, it can last close to 80 hours.

They support 10W wireless charging, double the speed of the predecessor. And, can charge up to 45 per cent in 30 minutes.

The Galaxy Watch5 comes in two sizes. The 40mm model is available in Bluetooth only and LTE variants for-- Rs 27,999 and Rs 32,999, respectively. It will be available in three colours--graphite, pink gold and silver.

The 44mm model comes too and comes in Bluetooth only and LTE variants for-- Rs 30,999 and Rs 35,999, respectively. It will be available in three colours--graphite, sapphire and silver.

The Galaxy Watch5 Pro comes in just one size. The 45mm model is available in Bluetooth only and LTE variants for-- Rs 44,999 and Rs 49,999, respectively. It will be available in two colours--black titanium and gray titanium.

Consumers who pre-book the Watch5 series can claim the Galaxy Buds2 worth INR Rs 11, 999 for Rs 2,999. There is also bank card offers too for up to Rs 3,000 and an exchange deal for close to Rs 5,000.

On the other hand, the Galaxy Buds2 Pro. It sports an all-new design language with a compact form factor, almost 15 per cent smaller compared to the predecessor. And, also offer a comfortable and secure fit.

Also, it promises better Active Noise Cancellation (1.4X better than Buds Pro) and supports Hi-Fi sound (24bit) and 360-degree audio tuned by AKG and Dolby Atmos sound systems.

It promises to deliver ‘Best in Class’ cinematic experience with Direct Multi-Channel [5.1, 7.1, Dolby Atmos] and it comes with improved ‘Head Tracking Response’, and users will be able to feel the sound following their head movements.



The new Galaxy Buds2 Pro series. Credit: Samsung



It also supports auto switch with multiple companion devices and with the SmartThings app, users can locate the lost earbuds. It costs Rs 17, 999.

Consumers who pre-book the Galaxy Buds2 Pro series can claim the Samsung Wireless Charger Pad worth Rs 2,999 for Rs 499. There is also bank card offers too for up to Rs 3,000 and an exchange deal for close to Rs 3,000. It comes in three colours-- Graphite, White and Bora Purple.

All the aforementioned devices will be up for pre-order on August 16 on authorised retail chains and online stores and available for purchase from August 26 onwards in India.

Samsung is expected to reveal the price and availability details of the Galaxy Z Fold4 and Z Flip4 series in India later this month.

