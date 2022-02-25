Samsung launches Galaxy A03 with 48MP dual-camera

Samsung launches Galaxy A03 with 48MP dual-camera in India

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 25 2022, 15:27 ist
  • updated: Feb 25 2022, 15:27 ist

World's leading smartphone-maker Samsung on Friday (February 25) launched a budget Galaxy A03 series in India.

The new Galaxy A03 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ TFT LCD screen with Infinity-V design language and supports Dolby Atmos sound system and dual-SIM slots. 

Inside, it comes with a 1.6Ghz Unisoc T606 octa-core CPU with Android OS backed by 3GB/4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage, dual-camera module-- 48MP+2MP with LED flash, a 5MP front camera, and a 5,000mAh battery, which is more than enough for the phone to last more than a day under normal usage.

The Galaxy A03 comes in three colours--black, red, and blue. It will be available in two variants-- 3GB+32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage-- for Rs 10,499 and Rs 11,999, respectively.

Galaxy A03 vs competition
The new Samsung phone will be up against the Redmi 10 Prime, and Realme 8i, among others.  

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

DH Tech
Technology News
Samsung

What's Brewing

In pics: Russian invasion devastates Ukraine

In pics: Russian invasion devastates Ukraine

Ukraine flags fly in Europe, US against Putin's war

Ukraine flags fly in Europe, US against Putin's war

DH Radio | Poll whistle: Will Punjab see hung assembly?

DH Radio | Poll whistle: Will Punjab see hung assembly?

From Tokyo to NY, people protest against Ukraine crisis

From Tokyo to NY, people protest against Ukraine crisis

Bengaluru rapper Micah releases new album today

Bengaluru rapper Micah releases new album today

Don't trek in prohibited terrain, say outdoor experts

Don't trek in prohibited terrain, say outdoor experts

DH Toon | Russia batters Ukraine with artillery strikes

DH Toon | Russia batters Ukraine with artillery strikes

Rohit Sharma becomes leading run-getter in T20Is

Rohit Sharma becomes leading run-getter in T20Is

Endangered 'Halari' donkey gets baby shower in Gujarat

Endangered 'Halari' donkey gets baby shower in Gujarat

Chewing gum with GMO could reduce the spread of Covid

Chewing gum with GMO could reduce the spread of Covid

 