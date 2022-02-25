Samsung launches Galaxy A03 with 48MP dual-camera in India

World's leading smartphone-maker Samsung on Friday (February 25) launched a budget Galaxy A03 series in India.

The new Galaxy A03 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ TFT LCD screen with Infinity-V design language and supports Dolby Atmos sound system and dual-SIM slots.

Inside, it comes with a 1.6Ghz Unisoc T606 octa-core CPU with Android OS backed by 3GB/4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage, dual-camera module-- 48MP+2MP with LED flash, a 5MP front camera, and a 5,000mAh battery, which is more than enough for the phone to last more than a day under normal usage.

The Galaxy A03 comes in three colours--black, red, and blue. It will be available in two variants-- 3GB+32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage-- for Rs 10,499 and Rs 11,999, respectively.

Galaxy A03 vs competition

The new Samsung phone will be up against the Redmi 10 Prime, and Realme 8i, among others.

