Samsung launches new Galaxy A31 with quad-camera in India

Consumer electronics major Samsung launched the new mobile Galaxy A31 on Thursday (June 4) in India.

The Galaxy A31 is a mid-range smartphone. It flaunts glossy shell on the back and on the front, it sports a 6.4-inch full HD+ super AMOLED Infinity-U display design. With a small space allocated for the camera, the rest is a fully functional screen and offers full view experience while watching videos on the display.

Inside, it comes with a 2.0GHz Mediatek 6768 Octa-Core processor backed by Android 10-based One UI 2.0 OS, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage (expandable up to 512GB storage), Near Field Communication (NFC)-based Samsung Pay feature and a massive 5,000mAh battery, which is more thane enough to keep the phone running for up to two days under mixed usage. The company claims, the device can offer 22 hours of video play in a single full charge. It also supports Type-C 15W fast charger.

As far as the camera is concerned, the Galaxy A31 boasts quad-camera module-- 48MP main sensor + 8MP(Ultra Wide) + 5MP( for Macro)+ 5MP (depth) sensor on the back. It also supports AR Doodle and Scene Optimiser (30 scenes), which can automatically improve the picture quality according to the surrounding environment.

Whereas on the front, it features a 20MP sensor, which can also support face recognition features to unlock the screen, adding a second layer of security with the in-screen fingerprint sensor.

Another interesting aspect of the Galaxy A31 is that it comes with dedicated slots for dual-SIMS and microSD card so that the consumer not have to compromise neither on the second SIM nor the extra storage.

The new Galaxy A31 comes in three colours-- Prism Crush blue, black and white colours. It is now available at retail stores, Samsung Opera House, Samsung.com and leading online portals for Rs 21, 999.

Samsung Galaxy A31 vs competition:

Samsung Galaxy A31 will be up against Redmi K20 series, and Vivo V19, among others.

