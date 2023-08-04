Samsung unveils premium Micro LED TV for Rs 1.15 crore

Samsung launches new ultra premium 110-inch Micro LED TV for Rs 1.15 crore

Each of the Micro LED units used in the premium Samsung TV is made from Sapphire material to deliver exceptional viewing experience and also ensure the TV lasts long.

Samsung's new Micro LED TV launched in India. Credit: Samsung

Leading consumer electronics major Samsung unveiled the new line of ultra-premium luxury Micro LED TV series in India.

The new Micro LED TV comes in a mammoth 110-inch display. The unique aspect of the smart TV is that it boasts 24.8 million micrometre-sized ultra-small LEDs, which are 1/10th of large-sized LEDs.

The micro-LEDs individually can produce light and colour to deliver an immersive viewing experience through impressive depth, vibrant colours and a heightened level of clarity and contrast. 

Samsung has used sapphire material, the second hardest material on Earth, for each of the Micro LEDs, which can allow bright and vibrant colours on the screen that never fade over time compared to other LED TVs.

Also, it can deliver exact grayscale via 20-bit processing to augment immersive viewing. The Micro AI Processor in combination with Multi-Intelligence AI Upscaling, Scene Adaptive Contrast, and Dynamic Range Expansion+ can even upscale the quality of the aged videos to the highest level possible.

It sports a minimalistic design with almost zero bezels. Also, it boasts a three-layered OTS Pro audio system, which can boost the TV to deliver a cinematic experience by tracking all the screen movements and concocting a dynamic surround sound through the 5.1ch speakers that are embedded inside. Besides, it comes with Dolby Atmos that guarantees really good 3D surround sound via the added top channel speakers. 

With Ambient Mode+, the TV is capable of sensing if the users are present in the living room or not. If there are no movements or indications of the presence of the people, it will automatically turn the giant TV screen into an art piece by displaying several renowned masterpieces. And, if the users have shared family photos, it will show a slide show of personal photos. To showcase art pieces, owners have to subscribe to the Art Mode service.

The new Samsung Micro LED TV costs Rs 1,14,99,000 at Samsung stores and select authorised retail chains in India.

