Samsung unveils Galaxy Book Pro, Pro 360 series PCs

South Korean consumer electronics major Samsung launched the new line of PC laptops-- Galaxy Book Pro and Pro 360 series at the Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event.

Both the new Galaxy Book Pro and Pro 360 share almost all internal hardware but differ in some aspects. They come in two sizes -- 13.3-inch and 15.6-inch and they are first of its class to boast AMOLED display with full HD ​(1920 x 1080p) resolution. At the thinnest point, they measure 11.2mm thickness. They also promise long shelf life as they are said to be built with military-grade durability with aerospace-grade 6000-series aluminum alloy.

The Galaxy Book Pro 360 comes with a rotatable screen and with touch display support. The retail box comes with an upgraded S Pen. It is 2.5x thicker compared to the previous generation. It offers a true-to-life writing experience. Users can sketch freely in the preloaded Clip Studio Paint, which offers professionally styled brush options that mimic real-world creations, or create time-lapse videos of your latest sketch and share with a community of creators with PENUP. It should be noted that the Galaxy Book Pro 360 comes with a super AMOLED screen.



The new Galaxy Book Pro 360 series. Credit: Samsung



For the Galaxy Book Pro and Pro 360, Samsung offers Windows 10 Home/Pro options and consumers get multiple configuration choices including 11th Gen Intel Core processors (i7/i5/i3)​ with Graphics including Intel Iris Xe graphics (i7, i5) and Intel UHD Graphics (i3), up to 1TB (NVMe SSD) and 8GB/16GB/32GB (LPDDR4x) RAM. For the 15.6-inch model (Galaxy Book Pro), the company is offering NVIDIA GeForce MX450 option.

Connectivity features include Wi-Fi 6E Ready, Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), 802.11 ax 2x2, Bluetooth v5.1, Thunderbolt 4 (1), USB Type-C (1), USB 3.2 (1), HDMI(1), 3.5pi Headphone/Mic, and MicroSD support.

Other notable aspects include 720p HD / Dual Array Mic, Sound by AKG, Dolby Atmos, Fingerprint​ on Power Key, Pro Keyboard, and 65W USB Type-C Fast Charger.

Both the Galaxy Book Pro and Pro 360 series are the first laptop series to support the SmartThings app. With this, PC owners can turn off the lights, change the temperature, or even start kitchen appliances.



[Galaxy Book Pro 360 (Mystic Navy) and Galaxy Book Pro (Mystic Pink Gold)]. Credit: Samsung



Also, with SmartThings Find, users can quickly locate Bluetooth-paired Galaxy smartphones, tablets, or wearables, and never fear losing a device again.

Furthermore, they come with Second screen support. It allows users to expand your display onto the Galaxy Tab for easier multitasking and enhanced productivity with Duplicate and Extend modes. With Link to Windows and Microsoft Your Phone integration, users can stay in the flow by taking calls, checking notifications, accessing photos, messages and running up to five apps simultaneously from the smartphone directly on your desktop—all at once.

Both the Galaxy Book Pro and Pro 360 come with the LTE/5G SIM option.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro comes in three colours- Mystic Blue, Mystic Silver, and Mystic Pink Gold. On the other hand, the Pro 360 comes in three shades-- Mystic Navy, Mystic Silver, and Mystic Bronze. Prices will be announced during the local launches in the coming weeks.

