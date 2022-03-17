Samsung unveils new Galaxy A33 5G, A53 5G series

After weeks of speculations, Samsung finally pulled the wraps off the new line of 5G phones--Galaxy A33 and A53.

The new Galaxy A53 sports a 6.5-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O screen design, IP67 rating, and support 120Hz display refresh rate, fingerprint sensor, and dual SIM slots.

Inside, it comes with octa-core (probably Exynos 1200 series) backed by Android 12-based One UI 4.1, 6GB/8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage (expandable up to 1TB), a quad-camera module-- main 64MP (f/1.8, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) + ultra-wide 12 MP (f/2.2) + 5MP (f/2.4) depth sensor+ 5MP (f/2.4) macro with LED flash on the back, a 32MP (f/2.2) front camera and a 5,000mAh battery with 25W charger.



The new Galaxy A53 5G series. Credit: Samsung



On the other hand, the Galaxy A33 5G comes with a 6.4-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-V screen design, IP67 rating, and support 90Hz display refresh rate, fingerprint sensor and dual SIM slots.

Inside, it comes with octa-core (probably Exynos 1200 series) backed by Android 12-based One UI 4.1, 6GB/8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage (expandable up to 1TB) quad-camera module-- main 48MP (f/1.8, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) + ultra-wide 8 MP (f/2.2) + 5MP (f/2.4) depth sensor+ 2MP (f/2.4) macro with LED flash on the back, a 13MP (f/2.2) front camera and a 5,000mAh battery with 25W charger.



The Galaxy A33 5G series. Credit: Samsung



Samsung has confirmed that the new Galaxy A53 5G will be available in select markets beginning April 1 and the Galaxy A33 5G will be available beginning April 22. The price details are expected to be announced during local launces in the coming weeks.

Samsung also revealed a premium Galaxy A73 5G, but will be limited to select global regions and hit stores on April 22.

It is said to come with a bigger 6.7-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O screen design, IP67 rating and support 120Hz display refresh rate, fingerprint sensor and dual SIM slots.

Inside, it comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G octa-core processor backed by Android 12-based One UI 4.1, 6GB/8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage (expandable up to 1TB) quad-camera module-- main 108MP + ultra-wide 12MP + 5MP depth sensor+ 5MP macro with LED flash on the back, a 32MP front camera and a 5,000mAh battery with 25W charger.

