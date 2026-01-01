<p>U.S. national security officials have found Ukraine did not target Russian President Vladimir Putin or one of his residences in a recent drone strike, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.</p><p>Reuters could not immediately verify the report.</p>.Russia releases video footage to challenge Kyiv over alleged attack on Putin's residence .<p>Russia said on Monday that Ukraine had attacked Putin's residence in the Novgorod region with 91 long-range attack drones, which Ukraine denied. </p>