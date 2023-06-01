Samsung unveils new Made-in-India ultra-premium OLED TVs

Consumer electronics major Samsung on Thursday(June 1) unveiled two new lines of premium OLED TVs in India.

The company is offering-- S95C and S90C-- series in three screen sizes-- 77-inch, 65-inch, and 55-inch. As noted in the headline, they are manufactured locally in the country.

They sport an Infinity One Design with an edge-to-edge display, almost bezel-less around the frame of the TV.

They boast a Neural Quantum 4K processor, which is capable of upscaling multi-media to a higher resolution. It is aided by AI-based algorithms to analyse content on a scene-by-scene basis and deliver sharper quality with clear details.

In combination with the new advanced 4K processor, the HDR OLED+ can optimise each frame to deliver clear details and natural colours on the display.

The new Samsung OLED TVs boast EyeComfort Mode. Once enabled, the TV adjusts the brightness level depending on the surrounding light and optimises the overall picture quality for a pleasant viewing experience.



Samsung's new Made-in-India OLED TV. Credit: Samsung



The new S95C and S90C series TV is validated by PANTONE and this means, they can deliver content in realistic colours (around 2,030) and 110 skin tones.

Add to that, Samsung TV boasts Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro, which ensures the screen supports fast-moving game visuals, and also, eliminates lags and motion blur. The TV display supports up to 144Hz refresh rate and comes with gaming-centric features such as Game Bar, Mini Map Zoom, and Virtual Aim Point, among others, to deliver a better playing experience.

Another notable aspect of the new Samsung TVs is the Attachable One Connect Box that helps consumers go clutter-free. It is easy to tuck on the back of your TV or place it neatly on the side.

And, the company is offering a special minimastically designed remote with solar-panel.

Samsung's new S95C and S90C series TVs come with a two-year warranty and the price starts at Rs 1,69,990 in India. On select bank credit/debit cards, prospective buyers can claim up to 20 per cent cashback.

