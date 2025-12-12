<p>The theatrical release of actor Karthi's <em>Vaa Vaathiyaar</em> has been put on hold after producer KE Gnanavel Raja failed to resolve a decade-long financial issue. The Studio Green producer reportedly has a debt of close to Rs 21 crore (including interest) with businessman Arjunlal Sundardas, who filed a successful lawsuit to obtain a court order, preventing the film from hitting the theaters. </p><p>The Madras High Court has issued an interim stay on the release of <em>Vaa Vaathiyaar</em> just a day before its scheduled worldwide release. The court's order comes as a major blow to Karthi fans, as they’re eagerly awaiting seeing their idol on the big screen.</p>.<p>Sundardas's legal counsel demanded an interim injunction by arguing that the producer had been granted multiple opportunities and extensions over the years to clear the loan but conveniently failed to do so.</p><p>The makers took to social media to announce the movie's postponement. In their post, they said the movie will miss the planned date due to "unforeseen circumstances," assuring fans that <em>Vaa Vaathiyaar</em> would be "releasing soon."</p>.<p>Meanwhile, Gnanavel Raja's legal team did try to resolve the issue by offering to pay Rs 3.75 crore immediately and to pledge the property papers for the remaining balance.</p><p>However, the division bench of the High Court turned down the producer's proposal for a partial payment, saying he had "misused the extensions" and failed to show "serious intent to settle the dues".</p><p>With the postponement of <em>Vaa Vaathiyaar</em>, it becomes the fourth movie this December to miss its initial release date. The other movies that have also been forced to postpone their releases are <em>Akhanda 2</em>, <em>Lockdown </em>and <em>Love Insurance Kompany (LIK)</em>.</p><p>Helmed by Nalan Kumaraswamy, <em>Vaa Vaathiyaar </em>stars Karthi and Krithi Shetty in lead roles. The movie was slated for release on December 12. However, its theatrical, OTT, and all other platform releases are now blocked until the producer clears the debt amount.</p>