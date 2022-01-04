Samsung unveils premium Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Technology major Samsung on Tuesday (January 4) unveiled the new Galaxy S21 FE 5G, the company's first premium smartphone of the year 2022.

The Galaxy S21 FE retains most of the design language of the flagship S21 series. It features a punch-hole display design dubbed as 'Infinity-O' with the front camera at the top center. And on the back, it sports an artistically crafted triple camera module. It comes in four colours--Lavender, Olive, White and Graphite.

It flaunts a 6.4-inch full HD+ (2340 x 1080p) dynamic AMOLED Display. It supports 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz Touch Sampling Rate in Game Mode, Eye Comfort Shield with AI-based blue light control, and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus shield on top and also comes with IP68 rating. It also features an in-display optical fingerprint sensor and dual-SIM slots (in select markets), USB Type-C audio, stereo speakers, surround sound with Dolby Atmos, and Samsung Pay with NFC.

Under-the-hood, it comes with Android 12-based One UI 4 OS, 6GB/8GB RAM with 128GB/256GB storage, 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charger, and also support 15 wireless charging and revere power share feature. Connectivity features include 2G GSM,3G WCDMA,4G LTE FDD,4G LTE TDD,4G 4×4 MIMO band,5G Sub6 FDD,5G Sub6 TDD, and 5G 4×4 MIMO band.

Samsung is offering one of the two Galaxy S21 FE 5G variants in select markets-- one with 5nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 octa-core processor and another with Exynos 2100 octa-core chipset.



The new Galaxy S21 FE 5G. Credit: Samsung



As far as the photography is concerned, it comes with a triple-camera module-- main 12MP camera (with Dual Pixel AF, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation), f/1.8) + 12MP Ultra Wide camera (f/2.2; Field-of-View: FoV: 123-degree) + 8MP telephoto camera ( f/2.4, PDAF: Phase Detection Auto Focus, OIS, 3X Optical Zoom, 30X Space zoom) with LED flash. On the front, it features 32MP (f/2.2, FOV: 80-degree).

The price of the device will be revealed during the local launch events in the coming weeks.

