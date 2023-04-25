Smart Gadgets: Smart door lock options to safeguard your home

Now that most corporate companies have started asking employees to return to the office, there is an increased risk of home burglaries in major cities in India.

Compared to smart speakers, there is not much awareness about smart door locks among people. They not only offer better security but also push timely alerts of any intrusion at home so that the owner can make calls to neighbors or local security agencies to prevent theft.

Here, we are listing some smart lock systems worth checking out:

1) Godrej Locking Solutions & Systems Catus Touch Plus Digital Door Lock (Pin + biometric + RFID + Mechanical Key, costs Rs 14,915 on Amazon)

Key features:

-- Once registered, the sensor can detect finger impressions in all 360-degree angles. Also, users can add up 99 fingerprints and also register up to 99 unique pins (4 to 9 digits)

--Register up to 99 cards (RFID) for multiple-user access.

--In case of emergency the lock can be opened with a mechanical key.

--If the privacy button is on, the lock can’t be opened from outside by Finger Print, RFID Card or PIN, Only mechanical override and master password are possible.

--Lock stops functioning for 3 minutes after 3 failed attempts and generates a series of alarms.

-- Random numbers can be added before or after the password in the presence of strangers, thereby maintaining secrecy. For instance, if the password is 1234 the lock can be opened by entering 1)56781234* 2)12345678*

--A beep sound alerts you in advance with an LED indication to replace the battery

--Adjust volume with mute function for silent operations

--In case the battery is completely discharged external Power Bank can be used to provide an emergency power supply to operate the lock

2) QUBO Smart Door Lock (5-way) Select from Hero Group (costs Rs 15,990 on Amazon)

Key features:

-- Users can unlock it via fingerprint, passcode, Bluetooth Mobile App, RFID access card or emergency keys.

-- It can register upto 50 fingerprints. The package comes with 2 RFID Access Cards. Users can keep a tab with Activity logs via BLE Qubo Mobile App. Use Pincode with decoy digits to keep your code spy safe

-- It also offers the option to share access OTP via WhatsApp, SMS or Email for Unexpected Guests/housekeepers (options include permanent, One time or timed Access)

-- It also offers two-layer Authentication: Add Double Security that requires a combination of 2 access methods to unlock your door. If the user makes five failed attempts to unlock, the lock makes noise

-- It is made of aluminium alloy and comes with five stainless steel bolts (five) to attach to the main door and the latter should have a thickness of 3.5cm or above

-- It also offers low battery alerts on Qubo Mobile App and Voice prompt from the lock. USB charging enables access in emergency situations in case the battery is exhausted.

-- The lock supports eight AA battery slots and minimum four batteries are required for product usage. It lasts 6-8 months with eight AA batteries.

3) Yale YDME 100 NxT Smart Door Lock (costs Rs 14,499 on Amazon)

Key features:

--It supports door with a thickness of 35 mm to 65 mm

-- Besides the fingerprint sensor, users can unlock with pincode, secure RFID Cards and backup mechanical keys too

-- It also supports hidden PIN code technology. It allows owners to enter any random number combinations to successfully get identified as long as there is a consecutive input of the real password

-- If the lock senses unauthorised entry, it raises an alarm for wrong password inputs and door tampering. It also notifies users with sound for low battery too.

4) Ozone Smart Door Locks (costs Rs 10,912 on Amazon)

Key features:

-- Suitable for doors with 35-65 mm thickness.

--Supports fingerprint, PIN code, or a digital door lock requiring an OTP from OzoLok Mobile App. Add to that, it can also be unlocked with an RFID card for easy access for the elderly and an emergency Override Key. Also, owners can easily grant fingerprint access to their trusted family members.

-- The fingerprint lock also triggers an alarm automatically after 5 consecutive wrong PIN attempts.

-- It boasts USB battery backup and Auto Locking. When the batteries are completely drained, this biometric door lock has a feature with a power bank and USB port. The lock triggers an alarm if the battery comes below a user-defined threshold, reminding users to replace batteries a few days before discharge.

5) Valencia- Hola Smart Door Lock with Fingerprint, RFID, PIN Access & Manual Key Access (costs Rs 9,018 on Amazon)

Key features:

--It supports fingerprint sensor, RFID cards (two in the package), PIN code, and manual key access

-- It also features systematic voice guidance, which helps users through various options and settings making it conveniently easy to use and operate the smart lock

--If someone tries to open with force or break the door or enter an incorrect access for more than three times, the lock sounds a warning and disables authentication access for three minutes to prevent trespassing