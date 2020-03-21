Coronavirus: Smartphone industry sees historical slump

Smartphone industry sees historical slump amid coronavirus

AFP
AFP, San Francisco,
  • Mar 21 2020, 09:34 ist
  • updated: Mar 21 2020, 09:36 ist
Representative photo. (Credit: AFP)

Smartphone shipments took a historic plunge last month as the novel coronavirus disrupted supply and demand, industry tracker Strategy Analytics said on Friday.

Global smartphone shipments dropped to 61.8 million in February, a 38 per cent drop from the same month a year earlier.

Track live updates on the coronavirus here

"February 2020 saw the biggest fall ever in the history of the worldwide smartphone market," said Strategy Analytics executive director Neil Mawston. "It is a period the smartphone industry will want to forget." Smartphone supply and demand plummeted in China and across Asia, and slowed in the rest of the world, Mawston added.

"Some Asian factories were unable to manufacture smartphones, while many consumers were unable or unwilling to visit retail stores and buy new devices," said Strategy Analytics.

Despite tentative signs of recovery in China, global smartphone shipments are expected to remain weak through March.

"Hundreds of millions of affluent consumers are in lockdown, unable or unwilling to shop for new devices," the industry tracking company said.

"The smartphone industry will have to work harder than ever to lift sales in the coming weeks, such as online flash sales or generous discounts on bundling with hot products." 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
smartphones
smartphone
Apple
Samsung
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Try traditional dishes for Ugadi

Try traditional dishes for Ugadi

Anil Ambani has to pay $100 million by March 20 end

Anil Ambani has to pay $100 million by March 20 end

Netflix and others to cease HD streaming over virus

Netflix and others to cease HD streaming over virus

Can beer cure it? Goa asks Whatsapp coronavirus chatbot

Can beer cure it? Goa asks Whatsapp coronavirus chatbot

 