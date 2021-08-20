Tesla unveils own chip for AI training computer Dojo

Tesla CEO Elon Musk a few years ago asked Tesla engineer 'to design a superfast training computer'

Reuters
Reuters, Berkeley, California,
  • Aug 20 2021, 08:03 ist
  • updated: Aug 20 2021, 08:14 ist
Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Tesla Inc on Thursday unveiled its own computer chips to train its automated driving system.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk a few years ago asked Tesla engineer "to design a superfast training computer and that's how we started Project Dojo," Tesla director Ganesh Venkataramanan said at the AI Day event.

