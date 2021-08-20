Tesla unveils own chip for AI training computer Dojo

Tesla Inc on Thursday unveiled its own computer chips to train its automated driving system.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk a few years ago asked Tesla engineer "to design a superfast training computer and that's how we started Project Dojo," Tesla director Ganesh Venkataramanan said at the AI Day event.
