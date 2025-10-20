<p class="bodytext">The Bombay High Court’s ruling that the right to roads in reasonably good conditions is a fundamental right and part of the right to life under Article 21 of the Constitution underlines the responsibility of the authorities to provide safe and well-maintained roads. The court said that the authorities had failed to discharge their Constitutional obligations despite repeated directions and assurances. It issued the ruling in a case registered suo moto in 2013, and ordered that compensation ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 2.5 lakh be paid for injuries and Rs 6 lakh for deaths caused by potholes or open manholes. It also mandated recovery of the compensation from the officials concerned. The case arose from the poor condition of roads in Mumbai but the observations should be applicable to roads across the country. The court wanted the order to be a wake-up call for all agencies to discharge their duties. </p>.<p class="bodytext">The responsibility for construction and maintenance of roads runs across a long chain, from the top political and ministerial authorities through the contractors to the officials down the ranks. The responsibility and accountability at every level is different but clear. But it is always evaded with a blame game or reference to external factors such as the weather. The Supreme Court has also held in the past that access to safe and well-maintained roads is a fundamental right and it is the responsibility of the state to develop and maintain them. The court recently issued directions for the implementation of road safety measures across the country. It had a few weeks ago directed the Central government to frame pan-India guidelines for pedestrian safety. It has also told all state governments, union territories and the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to be strict in implementing provisions relating to the wearing of helmets by two-wheeler riders and pillion riders. It has mandated the enforcement of other road safety regulations as well. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Road safety involves various factors, such as design, construction and maintenance of roads, enforcement of traffic rules and regulations, use of safety gear, spread of user awareness, and the design and maintenance of vehicles. India’s roads are more dangerous than roads in other parts of the world, as evidenced by the higher number of road accidents and the resultant deaths. About 100 pedestrians die on the roads in India every day. Most roads are designed for vehicles, not pedestrians. All these aspects need to be considered when the problem of road safety is addressed. The right to safe roads should not be lost to potholes. </p>