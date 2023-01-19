Twitter plans further layoffs: Report

Twitter plans further layoffs: Report

The layoffs come six weeks after top boss Elon Musk reportedly told staff that there would not be further retrenchment

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jan 19 2023, 06:28 ist
  • updated: Jan 19 2023, 06:28 ist
Musk took over Twitter in October and swiftly moved through a number of product and organisational changes. Credit: Reuters Photo

Twitter Inc plans to lay off 50 workers in the social media site's product division in the coming weeks, news site Insider reported on Wednesday, citing two people familiar with the company.

The layoffs, which come six weeks after top boss Elon Musk reportedly told staff that there would not be further retrenchment, could reduce the company's headcount to under 2,000, according to the report.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Musk took over Twitter in October and swiftly moved through a number of product and organisational changes. The company rolled out Twitter-verified Blue check-mark as a paid service and also laid off about 50 per cent staff.

Musk had said in November that Twitter was facing "a massive drop in revenue" as advertisers dropped out.

Twitter's revenue for the fourth quarter fell about 35% to $1.025 billion, a top ad executive revealed at a staff meeting, online publication the Information reported on Wednesday.

Staff cuts so far, which also included employees working in the content moderation division, have stoked fears of a surge in hate speech on the platform.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Twitter
layoffs
Business News
Technology News
Elon Musk

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Surya's hurry to 'reach Hindu Rashtra'

DH Toon | Surya's hurry to 'reach Hindu Rashtra'

Road engineering, the Bengaluru way

Road engineering, the Bengaluru way

Malleshwaram flower-fruits mkt awaits better facilities

Malleshwaram flower-fruits mkt awaits better facilities

In Pics | Indian batters who have scored double ton

In Pics | Indian batters who have scored double ton

Meet the team that curated Budget 2023-24

Meet the team that curated Budget 2023-24

On this day in 1927, Parliament House was opened

On this day in 1927, Parliament House was opened

Renting as a woman in B'luru: No visitors, no drinking

Renting as a woman in B'luru: No visitors, no drinking

 